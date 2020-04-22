Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Posts Earnings Results

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

PKBK stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 1,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $23.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKBK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $401,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

