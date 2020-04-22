Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 997,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,176. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.05. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.54.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.