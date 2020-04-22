Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $66.82. 2,394,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

