Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1482 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.8%.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

