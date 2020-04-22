Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.21

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.21 and traded as low as $21.00. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

