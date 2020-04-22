Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.2 million.

Plexus stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

