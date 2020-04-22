POA Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $680,941.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

