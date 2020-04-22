Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:POLXF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.96. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.