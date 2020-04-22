Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 10.8% in March

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 365,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $684.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.28.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,165.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $17,515,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
