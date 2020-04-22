Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 10.8% in March

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 365,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $684.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,165.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $17,515,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.