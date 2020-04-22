Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7907 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of PG stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,986,238 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

