ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Gap Down to $98.54

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.71, but opened at $98.54. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 2,240,357 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.54.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.