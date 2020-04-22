ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Gap Down to $98.54

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.71, but opened at $98.54. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 2,240,357 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SSO)
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
