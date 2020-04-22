ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $57.43

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.20, but opened at $57.43. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 1,326,128 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

