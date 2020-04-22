Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.56

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.56 and traded as low as $10.81. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

