Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $7.01

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.01. Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 135,282 shares changing hands.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.