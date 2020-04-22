Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 28,300 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $12.32 on Wednesday, reaching $259.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,653. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

