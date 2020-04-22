Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 37,900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,343 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $29,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 3,589,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,193. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.