Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 41,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $59,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,928. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.44. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.