Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,427. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.