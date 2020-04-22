Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

