Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $66,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after acquiring an additional 784,824 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.71. 3,273,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,865. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

