Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 20,500 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. 3,662,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

