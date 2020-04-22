Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 8,700 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $152,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded up $11.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day moving average of $242.13. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

