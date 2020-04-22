Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $128.35 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $128,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $11.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.59 and its 200-day moving average is $287.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,111,115,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

