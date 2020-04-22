Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $128.87 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $128,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 13,956,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,287,313. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

