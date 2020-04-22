Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.11.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,739. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.48. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

