Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $26.87 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $26,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth increased its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

