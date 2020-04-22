Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $39,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Nike by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,841. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

