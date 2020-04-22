Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 29,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Cummins stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.93. The company had a trading volume of 785,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,694. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

