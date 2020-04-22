Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,722 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,710 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,930 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $29,502.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.69. 2,116,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.