Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 140,122 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,122 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Danaher worth $102,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. 3,901,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,796. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

