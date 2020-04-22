Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

