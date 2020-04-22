Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,451 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.09. 1,349,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.62. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

