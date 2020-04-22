Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 9,000 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $65,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after acquiring an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $636,724,000 after purchasing an additional 759,289 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 7,714,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,199. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

