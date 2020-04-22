Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.62. 5,501,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,091. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

