Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $8.88. Regions Financial shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 6,509,779 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

