Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Teladoc have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. It has started international expansion, which provides it with geographical diversification. A number of acquisitions made in recent years have contributed to its inorganic growth. These buyouts have not only expanded the company’s existing set of capabilities but also strengthened its global presence. Teladoc’s top line continues to benefit from increased membership and telehealth visits. The inclusion of telehealth services in Medicare Advantage is another long-term positive. However, it incurred significant loss, which stemmed from substantial investments made by the company to acquire new clients, build proprietary network of healthcare providers and develop technology platform. A negative return on equity bothers investors.”

4/16/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $118.00 to $144.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $179.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Teladoc Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $142.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $106.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $101.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,164. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

