Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.32. Retail Properties of America shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 1,120,241 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 531,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 111,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

