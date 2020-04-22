Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.32. Retail Properties of America shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 1,120,241 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 531,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 111,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit