Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.43

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.43 and traded as low as $16.33. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

