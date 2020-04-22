RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.22. 46,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

