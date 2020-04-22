RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

RLI (NYSE:RLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.22. 46,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Earnings History for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit