RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,281 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 106.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,121,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

