RNC Capital Management LLC Has $200,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $11.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.91. 5,061,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

