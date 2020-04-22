RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699,023 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,673,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,328,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

