RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 168,711 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $2,703,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 470.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 148,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 122,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,338,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

