RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

