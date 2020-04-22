RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 6,244 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 88.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,875,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

