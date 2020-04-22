Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 550 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 98,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 97,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 171,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 74,547 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 12.9% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,729,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,146,900. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.