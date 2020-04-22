Rosenbaum Jay D. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

APD traded up $7.05 on Wednesday, hitting $214.44. 1,317,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

