Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 249 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.70. 136,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,273. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $112.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.