Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

NYSE KO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 1,149,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.