Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Booking were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $12.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,355.00. 352,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,397.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,820.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

